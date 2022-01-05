Loganton, Pa. – A two-vehicle crash Sunday near Loganton in Clinton County claimed the life of an elderly woman.

Leah M. Fisher, 71, of Loganton, died of her injuries at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Lamar.

Fisher was traveling south on Route 477 (N. Mill Street) in Greene Township shortly before noon on Jan. 2 when she lost control of her 2005 Saturn Ion as she rounded a curve, police said.

Fisher attempted to regain control of her vehicle, but she was unsuccessful. Her vehicle then ended up traveling into the northbound lane into the path of a 2013 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Marie L. Vangorder, 41, of Loganton.

The right passenger side of the Equinox then struck the front passenger side of Fisher’s vehicle. Fisher was then ejected from the rear window of the vehicle, according to the police report.

Vangorder was transported by ambulance to UPMC Lock Haven for treatment of suspected minor injuries.

Goodwill Hose Co., Lock Haven EMS, Station 13 Sugar Valley Fire, and Bressler’s towing assisted at the scene.