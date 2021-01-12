Beaver Springs, Pa. – A woman involved in a crash last month in Snyder County has died, according to state police.

Bonita L. Mattern, 71, of Beaver Springs, passed away on Jan. 5, according to a new release posted Monday evening by Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove. State police said the Montour County Coroner’s Office notified them of the death. Mattern had been transported to Geisinger Medical Center after the crash at 10:22 a.m. Dec. 31, 2020.

According to state police, Mattern was driving a 2014 Dodge Caravan heading south on State Route 235 in Spring Township when she lost control near the intersection with Creek Road and hit a PennDOT road sign. The vehicle then struck a utility pole and came to rest facing south on Creek Road.

State police said Mattern was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.