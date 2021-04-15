Covington, Pa. – State police have confirmed that an elderly woman in Tioga County has died following a one-vehicle crash on S. Main Street in Covington Township.

Adda M. Gontarz, 96, of Lawrenceville, passed away at UPMC Williamsport following the crash that occurred on March 23, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

According to state police, Gontarz was driving south on S. Main Street shortly after 10 a.m. when her 2019 Ford Ecosport left the roadway at the 2900 block and struck a boulder. Gontarz’s vehicle continued to travel south approximately 16 feet and struck a road sign.

From there, the vehicle continued to travel off the roadway, running over a flower bed and continuing another 68 feet until the vehicle hit the branches of a pine tree and came to final rest, according to a police press release.

Gontarz was transported by ambulance to UPMC Williamsport. The hospital notified state police several days later that Gontarz had passed away, Trooper Tyler Skelly wrote in the release.