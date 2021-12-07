Knoxville, Pa. – An elderly New York state woman died last week in a two-vehicle accident on Route 49 in Tioga County, according to a report released today by Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield.

Marion B. Gottfried, 86, of Lockport, N.Y., was declared dead at the scene of the crash which occurred at 5:25 p.m. Dec. 2 on Route 49 just east of Merrick Hill Road.

Police said Gottfried was traveling east on Route 49 in Deerfield Township when her Chevrolet Cruz abruptly swerved out of the eastbound lane into the path of a Ford F-150XLT pickup truck that was traveling in the westbound lane. Upon impact, Gottfried’s vehicle went off the north side of the roadway and came to a stop 10 feet north of the road’s white line.

The pickup truck driver, Shawn A. Watson, 38, of Knoxville, was not hurt, according to police.

Police did not state what caused Gottfried to swerve out of her lane.