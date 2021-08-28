Jackson Township, Pa. – A two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer truck claimed the life of an elderly man Friday afternoon on Route 225 in Jackson Township, Northumberland County.

Harry R. Hummel, 93, of Coal Township, was taken by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center where he later succumbed to his injuries following the crash at 1:31 p.m., according to Pennsylvania State Police at Stonington.

Police said Hummel’s 2013 Honda Accord was traveling south on Route 225 when a tractor-trailer truck ran a stop sign at the intersection with Route 147. The tractor-trailer, driven by Dean M. Alger, 59, of Palmyra, had been traveling east on Route 147 when he approached the stop sign and failed to stop, according to state police. The tractor-trailer went directly into the path of Hummel’s vehicle, causing a collision.

Alger was not injured, according to state police.

Route 225 was closed for several hours while responders worked at the scene. Herndon Fire, Hickory Corners Fire, Pillow Fire, Dalmatia Fire, PennDOT, and Aurand’s Towing assisted at the scene.