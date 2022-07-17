Montoursville, Pa. — An SUV crashed into a home in Montoursville, collapsing a porch and sending the driver to the hospital.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Loyalsock Avenue. The impact collapsed the porch on the duplex home, bringing it down on a vehicle parked near the house.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, according to neighbors.

The home's residents were in the house at the time of the accident, but were not hurt, they added.

