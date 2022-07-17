Porch crash.jpg

A home was damaged after a vehicle accident on Loyalsock Avenue Sunday afternoon.

 M. Mussina

Montoursville, Pa. — An SUV crashed into a home in Montoursville, collapsing a porch and sending the driver to the hospital.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the 200 block of Loyalsock Avenue. The impact collapsed the porch on the duplex home, bringing it down on a vehicle parked near the house.

No porch 1.jpg

An SUV crashed into a home in Montoursville Sunday afternoon, causing the porch on the duplex home to collapse.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital by an ambulance, according to neighbors.

Car porch.jpg

Damage to the homeowner's car can be seen after the home's porch collapsed on it following an accident.

The home's residents were in the house at the time of the accident, but were not hurt, they added.  

