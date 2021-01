1 p.m. update: Route 6 in Wyalusing and Wyalusing Township, Bradford County is open

Wyalusing, Pa. -- Both lanes of Route 6 are closed between Route 706 (Church Street) in Wyalusing and Route 409 in Wyalusing Township, Bradford County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Route 706 (Church Street/Taylor Avenue) and Route 409 is in place.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Expect travel delays.