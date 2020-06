Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that both lanes of Route 487 are closed approximately .5 miles south of Zaner in Columbia County.

A detour using Route 1022 (Zaner Bridge Road) and Route 1020 (Winding Road) is in place.

The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel, and changing traffic patterns.