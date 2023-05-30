Route 405 southbound is closed at Angletown Road in Muncy Borough, due to a vehicle crash at Armstrong Road in Clinton Township, Lycoming County.

Motorists traveling southbound are being detoured onto Angletown Road and will use local roads. Large trucks are urged to avoid the area.

Remain alert, slow down, expect delays in travel and drive with caution.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.