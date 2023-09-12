RoadClosed_genericwooded2-lane_ncpa_2021

Turbot Township, Pa. — Both lanes of Route 254 between Interstate 80 and Route 147 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, are closed due to a multi-vehicle crash with downed utilities.

A detour is in place using Interstate 80 and Route 147. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

