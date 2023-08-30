RoadClosed_genericwooded2-lane_ncpa_2021

Route 15 is closed in both directions in Clinton Township, Lycoming County due to a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection with Blind Road. 

Southbound traffic is being detoured via Routes 54, 405 and 44. Northbound traffic is being detoured via Routes 44 and 2001 (Elimsport Road). 

Motorists should seek alternate routes if possible. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

