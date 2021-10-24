Allenwood, Pa. – State police continue to investigate a single-vehicle rollover crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at Route 15 and Poplar Avenue in Gregg Township, Union County.

Route 15 was closed in both directions for several hours for investigative purposes after the crash occurred at 4:32 p.m., according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Union County Fire Wire reports that EMS were requested at 5:50 p.m. for a state trooper who was exposed to fentanyl. At 6:23 p.m., EMS was requested again for a second exposure report from someone who was assisting at the scene.

A person who was in the vehicle that rolled over had to be extricated, according to Union County Fire Wire. Life Flight medical helicopter also was at the scene.

Route 15 was closed in both directions at the intersection with Route 54 in Lycoming County and at the intersection with Route 44 in Union County. PennDOT reported the road reopened shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday.