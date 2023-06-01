Crash_generic

Lower Augusta Township, Pa. — Route 147 is closed in both directions between Route 3006 (Herndon Bypass) in Jackson Township and Route 4022 (Boyles Run Road) in Lower Augusta Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash.

According to PennDOT, a detour using the Herndon Bypass, Route 225, Route 4019 (Dornsife Mountain Road), and Boyles Run Road are in place.

Be alert and expect delays in travel.

