Montoursville, Pa. — Route 14 is closed in both directions between Route 2017 (Ogdensburg Road) in Union Township, Tioga County, and Route 414 in Cedar Ledge, Canton Township, Bradford County, due to a tractor trailer crash, according to PennDOT.

Southbound traffic will use Route 414 and Route 15. Northbound traffic will use Route 15 and Route 414. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com

