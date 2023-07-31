Montoursville, Pa. — Both lanes of Route 147 southbound are closed at the Route 405 interchange (Northumberland exit) in Point Township, Northumberland County, due to a vehicle crash at the Route 15 southbound on-ramp in Union County.

A detour using Route 405 and Route 11 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

