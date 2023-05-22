UPDATE: Route 660 is open in Tioga county

Covington Township, Pa. — Route 660 is closed in both directions between Spencer Road in Richmond Township and Route 2005 (North Williamson Road) in Covington Township, Tioga County, due to a truck crash.

According to PennDOT, a detour using Route 660, Spencer Road, and Route 6 is in place. The roadway is expected to be open later this morning.

Drivers are reminded to be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

