Bradford Co. -- Route 220 is closed in both directions between Route 414 in Monroe Township and Route 2010 (Wyalusing / New Albany Road) in New Albany, Bradford County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Wyalusing / New Albany Road and Route 6 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.