Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed at mile marker 210 (Route 15 interchange) Union County, due to a tractor trailer crash near mile marker 211 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, according to PennDOT.

A detour using Route 15 and Route 147 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.

