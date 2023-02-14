RoadClosed_genericwooded2-lane_ncpa_2021

Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between mile marker 212A (Milton Exit) and mile marker 215 (Limestoneville Exit) in Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash.  

A detour is in placing using Routes 147 and 254. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should drive with caution in the area and expect delays.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!