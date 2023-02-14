Interstate 80 eastbound is closed between mile marker 212A (Milton Exit) and mile marker 215 (Limestoneville Exit) in Northumberland County, due to a tractor trailer crash.

A detour is in placing using Routes 147 and 254. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours.

Motorists should drive with caution in the area and expect delays.

