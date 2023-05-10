Maynard crash_May10_2023

A tractor trailer crash has stalled traffic in Williamsport. PennDOT is requesting drivers to avoid the area

 Shelly Wright

Updated 3:05 P.M.

Williamsport, Pa. — Interstate 180 eastbound / Route 220 northbound is closed between the Route 15 southbound spur and mile marker 28 (Maynard Street exit). 

Motorists traveling Route 15 southbound to Interstate 180 eastbound will take the Fourth Street exit (Route 2014), Maynard Street, Interstate 180.

Motorists traveling Route 220 northbound to Interstate 180 eastbound will take Route 15 northbound to the Third Street exit, Maynard Street, Interstate 180.

Motorists are encourage to avoid the area, if possible

TractorTrailerdump_2023

The crash is reportedly causing traffic delays on side streets nearby in the city.
pa511_crashMay10_2023.jpg

Be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

