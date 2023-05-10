Updated 3:05 P.M.

Williamsport, Pa. — Interstate 180 eastbound / Route 220 northbound is closed between the Route 15 southbound spur and mile marker 28 (Maynard Street exit).

Motorists traveling Route 15 southbound to Interstate 180 eastbound will take the Fourth Street exit (Route 2014), Maynard Street, Interstate 180.

Motorists traveling Route 220 northbound to Interstate 180 eastbound will take Route 15 northbound to the Third Street exit, Maynard Street, Interstate 180.

Motorists are encourage to avoid the area, if possible

Be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.