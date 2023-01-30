Both lanes of Interstate 180 eastbound are closed at mile marker 26 (Faxon Exit) in Loyalsock Township, Lycoming County, due to a multi-vehicle crash.
A detour using Northway Road and Route 2014 (East Third Street) is in place. The roadway is expected to open by early evening.
Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
