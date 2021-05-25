Danville, Pa. – A motorcyclist died as a result of a crash Tuesday morning in Montour County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Paul A. Costa, 43, of Danville, crashed his 2015 Harley Davidson shortly after 10 a.m. along Old Valley School Road in Valley Township. According to state police, Costa had lost control of the motorcycle and crossed over to the southbound lane before striking a utility pole head on.

Costa was thrown off the motorcycle and landed on the west side of the road, according to the report written by Trooper Kyle Drick. He was not wearing a helmet at the time.

Costa was transported to Geisinger Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries, according to Drick’s report.