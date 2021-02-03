RoadClosed_2020.jpg

9:20 a.m. update: Both lanes of Route 15 northbound and southbound in Liberty Township, Tioga County are open.

7:50 a.m. update: Both lanes of 15 northbound will be closed until 8:30 a.m. Traffic will be detoured off Route 15 northbound at the Sebring exit ramp and back onto Route 15 northbound via the Sebring Entrance ramp

Tioga County, Pa. – Route 15 northbound and southbound between Exit 414 (Morris/Liberty) and Sebring Exit in Liberty Township, Tioga County, is closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.

The left (passing) lane is closed in both directions. Motorists should watch for lane changes and expect delays in travel.

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.