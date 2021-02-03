9:20 a.m. update: Both lanes of Route 15 northbound and southbound in Liberty Township, Tioga County are open.

7:50 a.m. update: Both lanes of 15 northbound will be closed until 8:30 a.m. Traffic will be detoured off Route 15 northbound at the Sebring exit ramp and back onto Route 15 northbound via the Sebring Entrance ramp

Tioga County, Pa. – Route 15 northbound and southbound between Exit 414 (Morris/Liberty) and Sebring Exit in Liberty Township, Tioga County, is closed due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.

The left (passing) lane is closed in both directions. Motorists should watch for lane changes and expect delays in travel.