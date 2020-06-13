Approximately 110 grams of crack cocaine and 71 grams of powder cocaine recently were seized by the Williamsport Bureau of Police while serving a felony arrest warrant.

Derron E. Shadd, 30, of Williamsport, was taken into custody on a felony fleeing and eluding warrant on June 1, Officer Gino Caschera wrote in a criminal complaint.

"I searched Shadd's person incident to arrest, which yielded eight individually wrapped rocks of crack cocaine within one bag weighing 54.4 grams," Caschera wrote.

Crack and powder cocaine reportedly were seized from Shadd's pants pockets and backpack.

In total, police said they found approximately 110.9 grams of crack cocaine and 71.1 grams of powdered cocaine in Shadd's possession.

"Within the backpack was a digital scale covered in white powder, a plastic card, a pocket knife, and a black plastic bag. Within the black plastic bag was a 46.2 gram bag and a 1.4 gram bag of crack cocaine, as well as a 41.6 gram bag, 25.7 gram bag, and a 3.8 gram bag of powder cocaine," Caschera wrote.

"Also found on his person were two cell phones and a wallet containing $2,528 in U.S. currency," Caschera wrote.

During processing, Shadd allegedly told police that he is currently unemployed and has no means of an income.

Shadd was charged with two ungraded felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, two ungraded misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance by a person not registered, and two ungraded misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lycoming County Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle set Shadd's bail at $125,000 cash on June 1. Shadd was unable to post bail and committed to the Lycoming County Prison.

He is scheduled for a formal arraignment on June 22 before Court of Common Pleas Judge Marc F. Lovecchio.