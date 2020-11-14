Williamsport, Pa. – A crack pipe allegedly was found in the possession of a Williamsport man accused of giving police a false name.

Jamarr N. Ritter, 29, of West Fourth Street, told police his name was "Jerome Smith," according to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 29 by City Patrolman Tyson Minier.

Police were investigating the report of three females attempting to break into a residence at 859 Memorial Ave on Oct. 21.

When they arrived, they found Ritter in the rear of a vehicle parked directly behind the residence, Minier said.

Minier said that after he asked Ritter to place his hands on the roof, Ritter threw a beer can out the window, which bounced off a fence two feet away.

Ritter claimed his name was "Jerome Smith" from New Jersey, according to the complaint.

"Upon search incident to arrest of Ritter I recovered one crack pipe from a cigarette pack that he had in his pocket," Minier said. "Ritter also had a name and number for the same female whose residence he was found sitting behind. Ritter denied knowing this female up to this point."

Ritter was charged with one misdemeanor count of false identification to law enforcement authorities and one misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia.