Williamsport Pa. — Over the course of three controlled buys by the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), a man allegedly delivered cocaine, MDMA pills, and crack to detectives.

Spanning two cases, Eugene Brown was charged with several offenses related to the sale of drugs on Jan. 24, 27, and Feb. 3 to undercover detectives, police said.

Speaking with a confidential informant on the phone, Brown agreed to meet them at his work, Kidron in Clinton Township on Jan. 24. Meeting the informant, Brown provided cocaine in exchange for prerecorded money provided by members of the NEU.

In the second of three meetings, the 32-year-old Brown allegedly delivered crack and pills “to give to a friend to try” after officers arranged a meeting at Firetree Place on the corner of Memorial Avenue and Campbell Street in the city, according to detectives.

After applying for a search warrant on Brown’s vehicle, undercover detectives met with him a final time of Feb. 3, agreeing to exchange money for MDMA pills and crack, according to investigators. Meeting at the Williamsport Hospital, Brown approached the officers and exchanged money for pills. Brown told detectives he would be back with the cocaine, police said.

Not getting that change, investigators descended on Brown as he went back to his car. During a search of the vehicle, detectives located more pills and cash “strewn” across the passenger seat.

In all three cases involving the alleged sale of cocaine, crack, and MDMA pills, the narcotics tested positive during field tests.

Brown was charged in two separate cases. The charges amount to three counts each of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and third-degree felony criminal use of a communication facility.

Brown is being held at the Lycoming County Prison on $50,000 monetary bail. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Aaron Biichle for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 16. He will appear before Judge Ryan Tira for a formal arraignment on Feb. 27 for his other case.

