Lock Haven, Pa. — An Ohio man scheduled to appear in Clinton County Court on several felony charges pled guilty instead.

Just one day before his trail, William Allen Payne-Blakely, 27, of Lorrain, OH pled guilty to third-degree felony fleeing and eluding a police officer, possession of a firearm without a license, and misdemeanor DUI.

Payne-Blakely was immediately sentenced to a maximum term of ten years in State Prison during the March 2, 2021 plea. According to the release from District Attorney David Strouse, Payne-Blakley will be eligible for parole after five years.

Payne-Blakely was arrested in August 2021 after a motorist on Interstate 80 said they observed him traveling in the center of the westbound lane traveling approximately 30 miles per hour. Payne-Blakely was also viewed lighting a smoking device.

State Police attempted to stop Payne-Blakley, who led them on an 18-mile chase before his vehicle was disabled near the Milesburg exit in Clinton County. A deflation device was used on Payne-Blakely’s SUV.

Troopers located a .45 caliber pistol and crack during a search of Payne-Blakely’s vehicle. According to the release, Payne-Blakely still faces additional charges in Ohio when his sentence in Pennsylvania is completed.

