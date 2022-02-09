Montoursville, Pa. — A Williamsport resident will appear in court this month after charges were filed for an Aug. 4, 2021 traffic stop that led to the discovery of crack and fentanyl.

Ashley Marie Rispoli, 27, and Ellery Berton Horn III, 39, were stopped after detectives observed their vehicle cross the fog line four separate times. A vehicle stop was initiated at the Wal-Mart parking lot in Montoursville.

According to documents filed through the Lycoming County Courthouse, Rispoli consented to a search of the vehicle. Detectives discovered 91 baggies marked with various stamps that all contained fentanyl. They also located two baggies of crack along with a lock box, crack pipe, cotton swabs, and empty baggies.

Rispoli was arraigned on charges of felony criminal attempt and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance along with misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Rispoli’s bail was set at $75,000 monetary.

Horn was questioned by detectives about the transfer of a firearm for narcotics. Horn allegedly admitted to detectives he gave the firearm to someone.

No bail was listed for Horn, who was charged with third-degree felony penalties of sales to ineligible transferee.

Ashley Marie Rispoli docket sheet

Ellery Berton Horn III docket sheet