Williamsport, Pa. — A man and woman were arrested for selling crack to undercover detectives three different times in Lycoming County.

Members of the District Attorney’s Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU) completed three undercover buys with the pair, according to an affidavit. All three buys involved Maxwell Davante Stokley and Sue Ann Brion in the downtown area of Williamsport.

On March 15, the 42-year-old Brion was contacted by detectives with the NEU to purchase $125 in crack. Brion directed authorities to the 300 block of Bridge Street to complete the deal.

Brion was accompanied by the 30-year-old Stokley, who stood watch over the transaction. Detectives handed Brion the cash for approximately 1.02 grams of crack.

A second exchange was completed on April 7 for $80 worth of the substance. Brion agreed to meet detectives near the same area of Bridge Street.

This time, Stokley met the undercover detective and exchanged the crack for $80 of marked cash. A third deal was completed on April 27 for the same amount of cash.

Brion approached a vehicle and handed undercover detectives two baggies worth of crack. Brion told them they could come directly to her apartment on Bridge Street next time.

Stokley was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was initially held on $100,000 monetary bail, but that was decreased to $95,000 on Nov. 17.

It was ultimately changed to unsecured on Nov. 18 and Stokley posted the amount. Stokley is scheduled to appear before Judge Ryan Tira on Nov. 28 for arraignments and ARDs.

Brion was charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal use of a communication facility. Both are felonies.

Brion was also released on $95,000 unsecured bail after having it lowered from $100,000. Brian will for criminal pre-trials on Dec. 16.

In a separate case, Brion and Stokley were accused of a breaking down a door and beating a man. That incident allegedly involved PlayStation games.

Sue Ann Brion docket sheet

Maxwell Davante Stokley docket sheet

