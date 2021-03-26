Article was reprinted with permission from First News Now.

Covington, Pa. – Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) along with a special police unit from the Office of Attorney General was observed at a residence along the Canada Road in Covington Township on Wednesday.

First News Now learned that the home is where Dale E. Davidson resided with his girlfriend.

Dale Edward Davidson, 54, of Covington Township, was arrested and is now facing 50 counts of possessing child pornography, according to a court docket.

Of those, 25 counts are listed as felonies in the second degree, and the remaining 25 are listed as felonies in the third degree. Davidson also received one count of criminal use of communication facility, a felony in third degree.

Davidson taken to the Tioga County Prison on Wednesday following his arrest. On Thursday, March 25, he made the monetary bail of $50,000.00, through a professional bondsman, and was released.