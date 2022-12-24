Williamsport, Pa. — Thanks to the efforts of the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office and several other departments within the Lycoming County Courthouse, 43 children will be treated to an extra special holiday season.

Members of the courthouse staff and various judges' offices, along with the offices of Magistrate Judges Christian Frey and Denise Dieter, came together with the help of Melissa Bell and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern PA to sponsor the children. Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships also provided a large monetary donation as well.

Some individuals took as many as three children, buying several gifts for each kid. The gifts were wrapped in festive papers or placed in holiday-themed bags.

The idea started to take shape when Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast PA Board Member Deanna Cowles reached out to Bell who works in the District Attorney’s office. Bell asked if anyone would be interested in sponsoring kids and quickly received positive responses.

“I was kind of overwhelmed at first,” Cowles said. “It was a great response.”

Not only did different departments purchase multiple gifts for kids, each gift was prepared and researched. The sponsors took the time to get gifts that matched their Littles interests.

Each sponsor was given the Littles’ age and suggestions for gifts they would like to receive. Most of the sponsors bought every single gift on the list.

“To help provide for their Christmas to be a nice one, we reached out to ask the courthouse if they would sponsor the littles,” Big Brother, Big Sister Program Specialist Mary Martin said. “Some of them might not be a child who would receive a lot of gifts.”

Each sponsor donated the gifts anonymously after receiving information about their sponsor. The gifts were given to Big Brothers Big Sisters and then presented to the families a few days later.

“They did this out of their generosity,” Martin said. “They gave with their hearts. You could just see how much they cared.”

The added benefit was reaching more people to help with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“It gets us out in the community and lets people know about being mentors in our program,” Program Specialist Wala Tillman said.

Anyone interested in becoming a “Big” to a “Little” should contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern PA. Information on becoming a Big or helping with programs can be found at www.BBBS.NEPA.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.