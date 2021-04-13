Williamsport, Pa. – City police recently seized cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and over a dozen bundles of heroin from a home on Rural Avenue.
Williamsport Police Patrol Officer Gino Caschera alleges that Alicia Julie Hunter, 32, and Robert Butry-Hunter, 33, possessed the large amount of drugs at 420 Rural Ave. at approximately 9:38 p.m. on March 27.
Caschera claims the following items were accessible to a 3 year old and a 7 year old at the residence:
- 13 bundles of heroin
- Seven 1.1 gram bags of loose heroin
- 5.1 gram bag of loose heroin
- 3.8 grams of methamphetamine
- 3.4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms
- 0.8 grams of cocine
- 2.0 grams of marijuana
- $1,676.00
- A digital scale
- Hundreds of empty white wax baggies, latex gloves, cutting agents, a digital scale, a large bag of small black rubber bands and other tools/paraphernalia
Caschera said there also was a large bag of needles located on the edge of a bed within a middle bedroom.
"All easily accessible to the young juveniles," Caschera wrote in a March 28 affidavit.
Both Hunter and Butry-Hunter were charged with one felony count of endangering welfare of children, two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of endangering welfare of children, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of marijuana for personal use.
Hunter and Butry-Hunter both have been incarcerated since March 30, unable to post the $125,000 monetary bail set for each of them by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.