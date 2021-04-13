Williamsport, Pa. – City police recently seized cocaine, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and over a dozen bundles of heroin from a home on Rural Avenue.

Williamsport Police Patrol Officer Gino Caschera alleges that Alicia Julie Hunter, 32, and Robert Butry-Hunter, 33, possessed the large amount of drugs at 420 Rural Ave. at approximately 9:38 p.m. on March 27.

Caschera claims the following items were accessible to a 3 year old and a 7 year old at the residence:

13 bundles of heroin

Seven 1.1 gram bags of loose heroin

5.1 gram bag of loose heroin

3.8 grams of methamphetamine

3.4 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

0.8 grams of cocine

2.0 grams of marijuana

$1,676.00

A digital scale

Hundreds of empty white wax baggies, latex gloves, cutting agents, a digital scale, a large bag of small black rubber bands and other tools/paraphernalia

Caschera said there also was a large bag of needles located on the edge of a bed within a middle bedroom.

"All easily accessible to the young juveniles," Caschera wrote in a March 28 affidavit.

Both Hunter and Butry-Hunter were charged with one felony count of endangering welfare of children, two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of endangering welfare of children, and one misdemeanor count each of possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, and a small amount of marijuana for personal use.

Hunter and Butry-Hunter both have been incarcerated since March 30, unable to post the $125,000 monetary bail set for each of them by Magisterial District Judge Aaron S. Biichle.

