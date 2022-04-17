Riverside, Pa. — A homeless woman living in a van near the river was arrested on felony drug dealing charges after police reportedly discovered a large amount of marijuana, crack, and psychedelic mushrooms in her vehicle.

Dayna Lee Boria Leiby, 23, and her boyfriend, Ronald Stefa Richart II, 24, came to the attention of Riverside police officers Eamon Shoff and Andy Rupp on March 26 around 6 p.m., court papers say.

Leiby had been living in the van on a property on Hower Road, near the Susquehanna River, for months, police say. The property owner, Greg Barber, had allowed her to stay, he told police.

The van was unregistered, uninspected, and in violation of the borough's junk ordinance. Police also knew Leiby was wanted on an arrest warrant out of Luzerne County, court records show.

When officers came to the property to take Leiby into custody on the warrant, they allegedly smelled marijuana when she stepped out of the van. Both Leiby and Richart, who also stepped out of the van, denied there were drugs in the vehicle, arrest papers say.

After learning officers would be requesting a search warrant for the van, Libby allegedly admitted there might be a CBD cigarette in the van. Since she was handcuffed, Richart fetched the baggie of marijuana from under the bed, Shoff wrote in an affidavit. Leiby and Richart denied there were more drugs in the van, he added.

The van was impounded and officers told Leiby they would be getting a warrant to search the rest of the vehicle. She became "uncooperative" and told police she was finished talking to them, charges state.

Two days later, District Judge William Cole granted the search warrant. Inside the van, police reportedly discovered a large amount of marijuana, crack, and psychedelic mushrooms, along with packaging materials, and a digital scale.

Riverside Police Chief Kerry Parkes credited his officers for their investigative work on the drug bust.

"Officers Shoff and Rupp did an excellent job investigating beyond the warrant," Parkes said.

Leiby and Richart, Hughesville, are each charged with three felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

More charges are likely, pending the identification of other substances by Pennsylvania State Police forensic lab.

Richart's preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27 at 9:15 a.m. Leiby's hearing is scheduled for May 25 at 11 a.m.

Leiby docket sheet

Richart docket sheet

