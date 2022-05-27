Williamsport, Pa. —Officers arrived at an Old Lycoming residence on May 26 to find two people standing at the bottom of a ladder leading to a second story window.

Both individuals allegedly stated “we didn’t even get inside yet” as officers attempted to speak with them about the situation. Colleen Lynn Mattison, 23, and Brandon Putman, 24, both of Williamsport were in the process of eviction from the property located near the 1800 block of Blanchard Avenue.

Authorities said both were told they were no longer allowed on the property or inside the apartment during an earlier date.

During their investigation, police said they learned the pair had brought a two-year-old child with them. The child was left alone inside a vehicle as they attempted to gain entry into the apartment, police said.

“Mattison admitted to police that they came to the property to gain entry into the apartment to gather belongings,” according to a press release from the Old Lycoming Township Police.

Both Mattison and Putman was charged with felony burglary and criminal trespassing along with misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children.

Court records show Putman was released on $25,000 unsecured bail after a preliminary arraignment with Judge Denise Dieter. No bail was listed for Mattison, who is awaiting a preliminary arraignment.

