Williamsport, Pa. — The ball is rolling on the relocation of county government offices following a 3-0 vote to approve an Agreement of Sale with a financial institution.

Lycoming County Commissioners approved the sale of The Executive Plaza building on Pine Street for $3,620,000 on Thursday to Horizon Federal Credit Union.

Commissioner Scott Metzger expressed his gratitude for the successful sale, saying, "This is something that was kicked around for years about whether this building was going to be sold. This board of commissioners had to sell it, and we're very thankful that not only are we selling it, but we're selling it at a substantial price of $3.62 million, which is 1.35 million over the asking price."

Commissioner Tony Mussare joked that people say government moves slow. "One of my campaign commitments was to sell excess property. It took 12 years to sell one of them," he said, eliciting laughter in the room. "But we did it."

Horizon Federal Credit Union is expected to bring about 100 corporate jobs to downtown Williamsport, which the commissioners pointed out is a win for the city. "It's a win-win for the community, it's a win-win for the taxpayer, and it's a win-win for everyone involved," Metzger said.

According to Michael Patterson, chief branding officer for Horizon, they anticipate those employees in the building within the next five years. "All departments that support the operations of our organization and some specialized member-facing departments will be located here," he said. "Some of these departments will be Commercial Lending, Mortgages, IT, Human Resources, Marketing, Call Center, Accounting, Executives, Compliance, Loan Processing, and more."

The biggest draw for being in downtown, according to Patterson, is the enhanced benefits for recruiting top talent. "We believe that being located in the heart of Williamsport with all the features of restaurants, shops, exceptional community events, and easy accessibility will be appealing to many career-minded professional people that will draw them to apply for positions at Horizon," he said.

The county will move out of the building by Dec. 31, Metzger said. The architectural plans for the new location at 33 West Third Street have already been finalized, and the move is expected to result in cost savings for the county, Metzger added.

As far as move-in for Horizon: "our goal is for renovations to be started in early 2024 and to be completed by the end of summer with our move-in date being in the Fall of next year," Patterson said.

Horizon Federal Credit Union is a member-owned financial institution located in northcentral Pennsylvania and has branches in Williamsport, Lock Haven, and Muncy. They opened additional branch locations in 2021, including one at 1930 Lycoming Creek Road, and another in Muncy at 867 Lycoming Mall Drive.

