Bloomsburg -- Commissioner Chris Young will hike a 50 mile stretch across Columbia County from June 22 through 26 as a fundraising activity for the Columbia County Traveling Library.

The Library is seeking $100,000 to pay off a new bookmobile, which will serve rural communities that do not have a traditional library nearby.

The Columbia County Traveling Library has been bringing bookmobiles to Benton, Millville, Mifflinville, Catawissa, Numidia, and other communities for nearly 80 years. Commissioner Young has been a board member for 20 years. He is also the author of one of the books in the library, Hiker and the Stranger, credited to C.E. Young.

The hike will take place daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning on June 22 in the Benton area, and is expected to conclude on June 26.

“It will be fun to walk through the communities I have served as Commissioner for more than 20 years. I hope people will sponsor me to help pay off our great new bookmobile. The Traveling Library is a fantastic community resource because it serves everyone in the community. Helping the Traveling Library helps our neighbors in Columbia County,” Commissioner Young commented.

Those interested in sponsoring Commissioner Young's hike are invited to visit travelinglibrary.org for donation instructions. Area residents are encouraged to help with the crowdfunding endeavor by asking friends and families to donate as well.

Donations can be made online or by mailing a check. Checks should be written to "Friends of the CCTL" and mailed to 702 Sawmill Road, Suite 101, Bloomsburg, PA, 17815.

Photos and videos will be posted throughout the week on the library's Facebook page.

Major sponsors of the bookmobile are: The Columbia County District Attorney ($50,000 grant from reclaimed drug money); PPL Foundation ($20,000 grant); and First Columbia Bank ($10,000) along with many other businesses and organizations. About 125 community members have collectively contributed $25,000 so far.