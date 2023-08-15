State College, Pa. — Country music singer Luke Combs will be at Penn State’s Beaver Stadium next year for his “Growin' Up and Gettin’ Old” tour.

Combs will being performing on Sat., April 27, 2024. Tickets will go on sale Fri., Aug. 25, 2023.

The tickets also go on pre-sale starting at 4 p.m. Aug. 23. The Bootleggers, Combs’ fan club, will have early access and Citi card members will have access 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Combs, the two-time CMA Entertainer of the Year, will be joined by Jordan Davis, Mitchell TenPenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

This will only be the second concert in history held at Beaver Stadium. The first was in 2017 with Blake Shelton and Big and Rich.

Some of Combs’ biggest hits include “Beautiful Crazy,” “Fast Car,” “Better Together,” “When It Rains It Pours,” “The Kind of Love We Make” and “She’s Got the Best of Me."

