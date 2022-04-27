After closure in February, the Country Cupboard site moved to sell equipment and prepare the site for sale. The Baylor and Hamm family has found a buyer in Evangelical Community Hospital, with negotiations finalized through Baylor-Hamm Companies, the regional hospitality business run by the family.

The Hospital intends to use the property, located at the corner of Hafer Road and Route 15, to strengthen the hospital offerings. However, no concrete plans have been set at this time, according to Evangelical. The property closing will occur in May.

“We were immediately interested in the property when we discovered it would be available,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO, Evangelical Community Hospital. “It’s an excellent location and it’s contiguous with some of the other property we own surrounding the Hospital campus.”

The Baylor and Hamm families are said to have long supported Evangelical, and that relationship played into the decision to sell to the Hospital.

“While closing the restaurant and gift shops was a difficult decision, we are so pleased to have reached an agreement with Evangelical,” said Chris Baylor, CEO, Baylor-Hamm Companies. “A strong community Hospital is vital to the overall health of the region, and we’re excited this property will contribute to the future growth of Evangelical.”

The Susquehanna River Valley Visitor’s Bureau is currently located next to the Country Cupboard site. That office will remain at its current location for the immediate future, according to Evangelical.

