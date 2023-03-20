Harrisburg, Pa. — From trail construction to fire safety, the Pennsylvania government has approved a large array of grants this week totaling $5.9 million. Below are some of the grants, sorted by county.
Lycoming County
- Lycoming County Central Forensics and Judicial Services Building: $100,000 for the purchase of a building, which will consolidate multiple county departments and functions into one facility.
- South Williamsport: $1 million to construct a community building that will provide a hub for the South Williamsport Community Park complex.
- Famvest XII-Lycoming Mall LLC: $50,000 to complete streetscape and roadway improvements around the mall property in Muncy.
- Hughesville: $760,000 to replace a sewer gravity main in Wolf Township.
- Jersey Shore: $242,000 for upgrades to the water treatment plant.
- Jersey Shore: $150,000 for planning and design work for State Route 3028 reconstruction.
- Muncy: $383,700 grant to construct a main water line along South Washington Street.
Clinton County
- West Branch Regional Authority: $679,753 for a sewer collection system extension.
Sullivan County
- Dushore Water Authority: $275,000 for a water main replacement.
- Dushore Water Authority: $190,493 for sliplining sewer lines on Churchill Street.
Tioga County
- Westfield Township: $350,000 to replace the Howland Hill Road Bridge.
- Wellsboro: $1 million for the construction of a trailhead associated with the Pine Creek Trail Extension and Welcome Center.
- Mansfield: $84,779 for the installation of a trail along the Corey Creek Conduit.
Bradford County
- Canton: $61,300 to purchase and install a backup generator for the Canton Fire Station.
Centre County
- Allenwood: $650,000 to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant in Gregg Township.