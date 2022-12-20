Harrisburg, Pa. — Police departments in seven local counties were awarded nearly $8 million as part of a larger law enforcement grant, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Thursday.
Across the state, $170 million in total was awarded to over 220 law enforcement agencies and county district attorneys’ offices throughout the commonwealth through two new programs designed to improve community safety and support local law enforcement.
“These grant programs are one more tool in our toolbox to create safer communities across Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “With adequate resources, our local law enforcement and investigative offices can better protect and serve.”
The Local Law Enforcement Support Program and Gun Violence Investigation & Prosecution Program are both administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
Governor Wolf secured the funding for these programs in his final budget.
The LLES program provides law enforcement agencies with the necessary resources to implement information technology improvements, purchase or upgrade equipment, cover nontraditional law enforcement personnel costs, support retention and recruitment efforts, and provide necessary training. Priority consideration for these grants will be given to areas of Pennsylvania with high rates of violence or to law enforcement agencies with low clearance rates (i.e., lower ability to solve crimes).
Here are the local counties and police departments awarded grants:
Bradford County
Athens Borough, $106,795
Athens Township, $287,631
Towanda Borough, $40,000
Centre County
Ferguson Township, $233,750
State College Borough, $2,977,553
Clinton County
Lock Haven City, $772,476
Columbia County
Berwick Borough, $270,000
Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania, $295,351
Briar Creek Township, $196,353
Catawissa Borough, $90,309
Locust Township, $50,800
Lycoming County
Jersey Shore Borough, $13,445
Muncy Borough, $56,802
Old Lycoming Township, $102,924
South Williamsport Borough, $101,409
Williamsport City, $1,580,137
Montour County
Mahoning Township, $140,964
Northumberland County
Coal Township, $40,897
Milton Borough, $135,036
Mount Carmel Borough, $52,915
Mount Carmel Township, $366,886
Sunbury City, $35,560
Watsontown Borough, $35,816
More individualized information about the programs can be found under the Enhancing Law Enforcement webpage on the www.pccd.pa.gov website.