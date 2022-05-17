Mifflinburg, Pa. — Two people interviewed about $100 bills used at a Puffs Store gave conflicting accounts to police when asked about where the money originated.

According to Officer Tracy Fetterman, an employee gave her two bills that were marked with “motion picture use only” during an investigation. Fetterman said Mifflinburg Police received a call on March 21 after two people allegedly exchanged the bills for real cash.

Bret Leitzel, 38, said he gave one of the bills to Jessica Boop, 33, who in turn said she actually gave Leitzel one of the bills during separate interviews. Both Millmont residents were charged with second-degree felony forgery after an investigation into the counterfeit bills.

Boop allegedly told authorities she received the bills after winning on a game of skill at a local bar. Fetterman said she spoke with the owner of the location on March 22, who stated he only gave out $20 bills for winnings and did not recall giving anything to Boop.

Leitzel allegedly told authorities he received several bills from a person he could only identify as “Uncle Joe” and a person he only knew as “Cindy." Leitzel also told authorities he gave Boop one of the bills.

Along with the felony forgery charges, both Boop and Leitzel were charged with first-degree misdemeanor trademark counterfeiting and second-degree theft by deception. Both posted $25,000 unsecured bail and will appear before Judge Jeffrey Mensch on May 24 for a preliminary hearing.

Jessica Marie Boop docket sheet

Bret Leitzel docket sheet

