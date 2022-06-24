Williamsport, Pa.— Williamsport Councilmember Adam Yoder addressed the sexual assault allegations against Williamsport High School Principal Roger Freed at Thursday's meeting.

Yoder's comments encouraged the community to "be there for the victim," expressed admiration for the victim in coming forward, and encouraged others dealing with abuse to come forward as well.

He "went back and forth" on whether to address the reports coming out of the high school, said Yoder.

"I say this first and foremost as the father of an eight-month-old that's going to be a future Millionaire," Yoder said. "There's a victim here who I would applaud for coming forward. It does not happen enough. It takes a lot of bravery to do that. And we should all be there to support that individual, because it does not get easier once it's public."

"I would encourage others, whether it's related to this incident or any other incident, to come forward," Yoder continued. "There's resources out there, and we can't fix the problem if we don't know about it."

Yoder said "he'd encourage anybody involved in the investigation, whether that's the school district or non-district agency," to be cooperative with questions.

"Let's help them get to the bottom of this," Yoder said.

Whether this leads to a conviction or not, there will be "data" that the district can take and implement to improve the schools, said Yoder.

No other member of council provided comment.

Related Reading: Williamsport School administrators break silence on charges filed against principal

Woodward Township Supervisor Jeff Stroehmann also attended the Williamsport council meeting, where he reiterated the letter he and the other Woodward supervisors signed, seeking the termination of Williamsport Superintendent Dr. Timothy Bowers.

He would like to see members of the Williamsport City Council "take a public stand," Stroehmann said. School faculty also needs to be protected when coming forward with allegations against colleagues, he added.

Yoder agreed with Stroehmann, but said school board members should be supported in the months ahead.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.