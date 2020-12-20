Coudersport, Pa. – Scam callers recently hoodwinked a Coudersport couple out of $10,000 in gift cards, state police at Coudersport reported.

The victims, Grace Goodreau, 78, and Vincent Goodreau, 80, were contacted by someone claiming to be from Microsoft Customer Support about a computer virus, Trooper Sierra Rose said.

The unknown person instructed them to contact their bank.

"The Victims attempted to contact their bank via phone and were informed that they had a pending debit for $5,000 out of two accounts for 'Child Porn,'" Rose wrote.

The person claiming to be from the bank instructed them to call back to Microsoft Customer Support for instructions on what to do further.

"This unknown man then told the Victims to withdraw the $10,000 cash from their bank accounts, purchase gift cards and give him the numbers in order to stop the payments out of their accounts," Rose wrote.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Dec. 11 in the 4200 block of Route 872, Keating Township. The investigation is ongoing.

Police urge residents to be aware of these common tactics used by scammers, prepared from the Federal Trade Commission:

1. Scammers pretend to be from an organization you know

2. Scammers say there is a problem or a prize

3. Scammers pressure you to act immediately

4. Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way