Lock Haven, Pa. -- The Clinton County Coroner released the identity of the staff member found dead in the Central Mountain Middle School building in Mill Hall early Monday morning.

According to a release from Coroner Zach Hanna, "following a thorough investigation by myself and PSP, including their Forensic Specialist Unit, it was determined that Mr. Elvis E. Cardona, a 43-year-old male of Mill Hall, PA, died as a result of suicide.

"Out of respect to Mr. Cardona’s family, the cause of death will remain private at this time. To address public concerns, a firearm was not involved in this incident."

The discovery was made by another staff member before students arrived at the building and forced the district to pivot to remote learning on Monday and Tuesday. Classes in the middle school resumed Wednesday.