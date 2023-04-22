Williamsport, Pa. — An initial toxicology report for a Williamsport area school student who died on April 16 came back positive for cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.

The student, 11, passed away after allegedly taking the combination of the substances, Lycoming County Coroner Chuck Kiessling confirmed through an email to Northcentralpa.com. According to the Lycoming County DA's office, an investigation has been opened into the child's death.

In a letter addressed to parents of students at Andrew J. Curtin Intermediate School, Principal David Michaels expressed his condolences for the loss.

“I am deeply saddened to inform you that Curtin Intermediate lost one of its students on Sunday evening,” Michaels said. “This tragedy touches the lives of all of us in the Williamsport community and our heartfelt sympathy is with their family at this difficult time.”

This week, the school made support resources available to students, including the District Crisis Team made up of counselors, social workers, and psychologist.

On Tuesday, school students released balloons in the student's memory as a tribute. Curtin Intermediate School houses grades 4-6.

Greg Hayes, Executive Director of the Williamsport Area School District Education Foundation & Public Relations, said the school district had no comment on the situation.

