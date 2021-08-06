Williamsport, Pa. -- Lycoming County Commissioner Tony Mussare said he had received at least 10 emails and a handful of calls by 9 a.m. Friday in response to a Facebook post recently made by Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling.

On Thursday, Kiessling took to the social media platform to encourage residents to call the commissioners about the limited facilities available to the Coroner's office, a shortcoming that he says is a safety issue for his personnel who are at ever increased risk from exposure to COVID, illicit drugs, bodily fluid, and other hazards.

Kiessling also said it's a service issue for the residents of the county. "When your loved ones die they should not need to be stored in a refrigerated box because we have run out of room in our current morgue shared with UPMC Susquehanna," he wrote.

Commissioner Mussare agrees that the coroner needs better amenities, including washers and dryers, shower facilties, decontamination units, and refrigerated storage. "I've been looking for solutions ever since I was elected to this office," he said.

So if both parties agree, why aren't they closer towards finding a solution?

"I wish it was this simple," Mussare said about Kiessling's proposal. According to Kiessling, the county has received $14 million in Act 13 funds, millions more in COVID-19 relief, and he has budgeted $1.45 million of his own to secure a building.

The facility he has in mind is a 22,000 square-foot building on Arch Street near Your Building Center in Williamsport's west side, owned by Don Lundy. Mussare said Kiessling is aiming for a large space with a five-million-dollar budget to renovate the structure into a full-service morgue with a county-employed forensic pathologist. Currently to access a forensic pathologist, Kiessling and his staff have to travel to Allentown.

Mussare pointed out two issues he has with Kiessling's proposed plan. The first, he said, is that the salary for the forensic pathologist is an ongoing annual cost for the county; an expense he said he doesn't want to burden taxpayers with.

"We are a fifth-class county with one of the lowest median family incomes in the region at $52,000. That means a lot of the residents make less than that," he said.

Secondly, Mussare said that although the county has extra funding from Act 13 and COVID relief allocations, the county is facing many needs.

"Our workforce is down," Mussare said. "We have nine telecommunication employees in our 911 center," he said. "The staffing shortage is beyond critical."

Additionally, said Mussare, the county is entering union negotiations for higher salaries, and the commissioners are meeting with municipalities now to assess needs across the county. There's also a housing shortage, an issue that is keeping people from relocating to the area.

According to Kiessling, his experience dating back to being a deputy coroner since 1986 and an elected coroner since 2000, should give him credibility to know what the office needs. "It has to be their way or the highway," said Kiessling of the commissioners. "I know what the office needs. Not wants, but needs."

Kiessling also feels as if he can't recruit a forensic pathologist without the appropriate facilities, and that position is a necessity, as every quadrant of the state has access to one except for the northcentral region.

"It won't be like the airport, build it and they will come. We won't put the cart before the horse," he said, regarding the potential for funding. "They can't keep an airline, but they have the airport."

"Does it have to be a five-million-dollar facility?" Mussare asked. "We could find him a building for $400,000. We don't need a Taj Mahal to satisfy the needs," he said.

More discussion is likely in the days to come, but Mussare said right now it's "just a bad time" to put such a large ask on the county.