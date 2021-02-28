Lock Haven, Pa. – The shooting death of 21-year-old Jakob Lee Haines, of Beech Creek, has been ruled a homicide, Clinton County Coroner Zach Hanna announced today.

Hanna said he completed Haines' autopsy yesterday and concluded that, "Mr. Haines died as a result of a close contact gunshot wound to the chest."

Additional information about the case will be released by the Pennsylvania State Police or the Clinton County District Attorney.

Haines was shot at a residence at 330 Brewery Hollow Road, Woodward Township, around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, according to state police. Haines was pronounced dead at the scene.

In connection to the incident, Brian St. John III, 19, of Woodward Township, was taken into custody by state police yesterday on the following charges: one felony count of criminal homicide, two felony counts of aggravated assault and one felony count of recklessly endangering another person.

Magisterial District Judge Frank P. Mills. Mills denied St. John's bail at an arraignment yesterday, and St. John was committed to the Clinton County Correctional Facility, awaiting a March 2 preliminary hearing.

Pennsylvania State Police Troop F Major Case Team is handling the investigation. Anyone with information about the case should contact the Lamar Barracks at 570-726-6000 or submit information at ClintonDA.org.