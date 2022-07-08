Days Inn.jpg
State College, Pa. — The Centre County Coroner says a 42-year-old construction worker died Thursday of blunt force trauma after falling from an open window at a demolition site.

Coroner Scott A. Sayers said Joshua Farkas of Maryland was working construction at the former Days Inn on Pugh Street in State College when he fell and died. The building is being demolished to make way for an apartment building.

Sayers was called to the scene where Farkas was pronounced deceased. An autopsy has been completed. Farkas died as a result of blunt force head trauma and the manner of death is accidental said Sayers. State College Police Department is also investigating the death.

