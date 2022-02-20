Williamsport, Pa. —According to a release from the Lycoming County Coroner’s office, a 25-year-old man from Trout Run perished yesterday after a vehicle crash on East 3rd Street.

Charles Kiessling said Shawn Michael Smith died from multiple blunt force injuries after his vehicle crashed into the New Covenant United Church of Christ. According to the release, Smith, who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was traveling at a high-rate of speed prior to losing control of a Nissan Frontier.

Despite efforts by EMS, Smith was pronounced dead upon arrival at UPMC at the Emergency Room at approximately 9:38 a.m.