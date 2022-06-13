Loganton, Pa. — The coroner was called to the scene of a five-vehicle crash Monday evening on Interstate 80 westbound in Greene Township, Clinton County, according to state police.

The vehicles involved were commercial vehicles, including a fully loaded charter bus, according to Trooper Lauren Lesher, public information officer for Troop F. The crashed occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at mile marker 186.8 near the Loganton exit. Lesher said there were injuries for at least one operator of a vehicle and a passenger.

Both lanes of I-80 westbound are closed near mile marker 210 at White Deer Township in Union County. A detour using Interstate 180 and Route 220 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours, according to PennDOT.

